Mom, twin brother of 17-year-old killed in TX track meet stabbing speak out: 'He didn't deserve it'

DALLAS -- The family of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at a Texas track meet said they are heartbroken over what they called the "senseless" act of violence.

Austin Metcalf, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, died Wednesday after police said another student stabbed him during an altercation at a track meet in Frisco.

The victim's twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, was also at the meet and tried to save him, their mother told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

"I got a phone call from Hunter, he was screaming that Austin had been stabbed," their mother, Meghan Metcalf, told the station.

"He was holding the wound. He was trying to save his brother," she said.

Austin Metcalf was transported to a hospital, where he died despite lifesaving measures by first responders, police said.

"I tried to help him," his brother, Hunter Metcalf, told WFAA.

He said he wasn't allowed in the ambulance to go to the hospital.

"They had to yank me off him," he told the station.

Frisco police said the suspect in the deadly stabbing -- 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School -- has been charged with first-degree murder.

An "altercation between two students resulted in one stabbing the other," the Frisco Police Department said in a news release, though they did not provide additional details on the incident.

Hunter Metcalf said the stabbing occurred after his brother asked the suspect to leave their school's tent at the meet.

"I tried to whip around as fast as I could, but I didn't see the stab," he told WFAA. "It was really senseless. I don't know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument."

Hunter Metcalf said he had never met the suspect before.

"Just doesn't make any sense," their mother told WFAA, getting emotional. "Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore, and I don't understand it."

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody and no bond has been set yet, police said.

Anthony's father told ABC News on Thursday that they do not have a statement to make at this time, but will in the coming days. They are working to get an attorney, he said.

The Frisco Independent School District called the incident an "unprecedented situation" in an email sent to the high schools that attended the track meet.

"Frisco ISD shares in the grief of everyone impacted by this heartbreaking loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the victim's family, students, staff, and our community during this difficult time," the district said.

Meghan Metcalf remembered her son as the "most amazing kid."

"So smart. He had college football guys looking at him to play in college. His goal was to play in college," she told WFAA.

He would have, too, she said.

"He just had such ambitions and a drive that it's hard to find in a kid," she told the station. "Such a good spirit and so many kids love him."

Hunter Metcalf said he did everything with his twin, his best friend.

"I had a blast my whole life playing sports with him," he told WFAA. "It's just really heartbreaking not to see him next year on the field."

"He didn't deserve it," he said.