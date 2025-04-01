16-year-old boy killed, 2nd person hurt in shooting during 'transaction' in Gulfton area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Gulfton area in southwest Houston overnight, according to police. A second young man was also shot.

The shooting happened on Elm Street near Renwick Drive.

Houston police said two groups of young men were making some sort of transaction around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Another young man who had been shot in his lower extremities went to a hospital for help. HPD said he is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police said they talked to witnesses who were with both of the victims, but they were not helpful.

"Both parties had individuals with them. At this time, they're being uncooperative and we haven't been able to get accurate statements of exactly what happened," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene.

It's unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

