Pasadena neighbors say temporary post office still posing problems a year after tornado

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- No power, confusing signage, and unexplained closings are just some of the problems U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said Pasadena neighbors have dealt with for more than a year with its post office, which could have an update on reopening in days.

The Jan. 24, 2023, tornado that tore through town impacted numerous homes and businesses, including the Spencer Highway U.S. Post Office, which customers called a game-changer.

"It was amazing," one post office box user said. "I would go anytime I wanted to, anytime I passed by. I would remember I had mail there, but once the tornado hit, I had mail waiting there for weeks because I can't get it."

The customer, who asked not to be identified, said the post office brought a temporary P.O. box structure two months later. She was thankful to access it, but the gratitude didn't last long.

Instead of 24-hour access, the temporary structure is only available during certain hours.

"I work Monday through Friday, 9 to 5," she said. "The times they have now, it impacts me. Before, I was able to go whatever time I wanted to."

The woman said she voiced her frustrations with the post office, but it didn't go far.

"I contacted the 1-800 number," she recalled. "I tried to file a complaint. They told me to go back to the postmaster in Pasadena. I went back to him, and it's just back and forth. No one gives us an answer."

Congressman Babin was one of the people she contacted. Shortly after she did, Babin sent a letter to the postmaster general. In it, he talked about complaints from those using the temporary structure about issues, not just with the time, but how the building doesn't have power at times, the gate is locked for no reason, and a sign telling people to visit a post office 200 miles away.

Babin's letter said work to repair the post office is slated to start this spring and reopen this summer.

"We'd love to have it back the way it was," P.O. box user Rob Francis said. "We'd just like to have a system, whether it's this portable building or the new one, just access to the mail."

"It would mean a whole lot if it was reopened this summer," P.O. box user Carlene Ashworth said. "I'm not going to hold my breath about that, though. I'm going to be honest with you. I don't see anything really happening over there right now. That would be great."

Babin sent ABC13 a statement:

"Before the large number of constituent complaints about the USPS postal issues occurring in the Houston area in early February, the growing problem had already gained my attention. Last summer, I had staff members visit the temporary Pasadena Post Office to see firsthand the dilapidated temporary building being used. At the time, my staff observed that it was without power or gas to run a generator in the peak of summer, the gate was locked without explanation, insulation was hanging from the ceiling, and a sign directed people to visit the nearest post office 197 miles away in Fulton, Texas. Following multiple reports from my staff, who continued to monitor the situation on the ground and alarming correspondence from constituents in February, I sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding answers as to the reasons for delays in rebuilding the Pasadena Post Office, why the temporary post office is so poorly managed and in disrepair, the results from the investigation of the master key theft or negligence, and what the Postmaster General is doing to prioritize time-sensitive packages, like medication. After the March 1st deadline for answers illustrated in my letter was ignored, I followed up with USPS on the issue, and its liaison assured me that my office would receive a response by early next week. I will continue to hold the Postmaster General's feet to the fire until my constituents and I have answers to our questions and solutions to these worsening problems." -Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36)

