Houston residents finally get mail after months-long USPS suspension due to loose neighborhood dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Watch ACTION13's full report tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13.

The small mailbox next to Lucille Johnson's front door has been collecting dust for months.

"It ain't nothing occupying that mailbox but bugs," Johnson said.

When we spoke with Johnson in early January, her mail hadn't been delivered in months. She understood why her mail service stopped last August after a loose dog was found in her neighborhood.

"I wouldn't even have put my life in jeopardy for nobody over no dog. I understood the dog part," she said.

But Johnson said the dog and its owner moved months ago, and she's having to pick up her mail from the post office instead of having it delivered to her home.

"This has been going on for about four months or so. The dog has been gone for about two months now," she said.

13 Investigates contacted the U.S. Postal Service to ask why Johnson and her neighbors weren't getting mail. After we inquired, mail service resumed.

USPS didn't tell us why their service was suspended for months but instead sent us a statement.

"The United States Postal Service takes very seriously the safety of our employees and the safety of the community we serve. While our letter carriers are vigilant and dedicated, occasionally we must temporarily suspend mail delivery at an address, if our employee is threatened by a vicious dog. The Postal Service always seeks to restore mail delivery as quickly as possible, as long as our carriers can do so safely. In this particular situation, local management at the Oak Forest Post Office reports that delivery has resumed and will continue uninterrupted as long as we can do so safely."

13 Investigates found that Houston ranked second in the nation for dog attacks on USPS mail carriers last year.

There were 65 attacks on postal workers in Los Angeles last year, 56 attacks in Houston, and 48 attacks in Chicago, according to USPS data.

"When a mail carrier delivers mail or packages to your door, put your dog in a separate room and close that door," USPS said in a statement.

Rebecca Hardy, who also lives on Johnson's street, said whenever their mail service stopped, she would have to drive 10 miles round trip to the post office at least three times a week to pick up her bills and medication.

She said she is happy to get her mail right outside her front door.

"We've been getting mail since last Friday, and it's been excellent," Hardy said. "Thank you. I'm grateful."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.