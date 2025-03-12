Broken mailboxes halts mail delivery for families at Concord at Little York apartment

Unrepaired mailboxes at an apartment complex on Little York Road are causing major mail issues for families.

Unrepaired mailboxes at an apartment complex on Little York Road are causing major mail issues for families.

Unrepaired mailboxes at an apartment complex on Little York Road are causing major mail issues for families.

Unrepaired mailboxes at an apartment complex on Little York Road are causing major mail issues for families.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Unrepaired mailboxes at an apartment complex on Little York Road are causing major mail issues for families.

Mail carriers have been unable to deliver mail to Concord at Little York on 301 West Little York because the mail receptacles are broken, causing a domino effect of issues for families that live there.

A handful of neighbors say they're fed up with being unable to get their mail, using words like mad, frustrated, a struggle, and downright inconvenient.

One woman told ABC13 she hadn't received mail to the property in months. She says they were forced to pick up their mail at a nearby post office for a few weeks, but now their mail is returned back to the sender.

Residents did not want to show their identities for the story, saying they didn't want to face retaliation.

A neighbor tells Eyewitness News she has had packages stolen, medicine lost, and a check she needed was returned to the IRS because it was undeliverable. Six weeks later, she is still waiting for her check to be redelivered.

When ABC13 reached out for background and comments, USPS representatives sent us this statement:

"The security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured and in good condition at all times. Local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue regarding damaged mail receptacles located at 301 W Little York Rd. The current condition of the damaged mail receptacles do not allow for secure delivery of mail. Postal Service guidelines specify that postal customers are responsible for ensuring appropriate mail receptacles are provided for the receipt of mail, to include door, curbside and centralized delivery via a CBU. Further, current Postal Service guidelines specify that the purchase, installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of mail receptacles are the customer's responsibility, or apartment property management companies and homeowners associations (HOA), where applicable, except in limited circumstances. Local postal management has consistently attempted to contact the property owner to assist with resolving the matter and will continue to do so. We regret any inconvenience that may have been caused for residents."

In December, management at Concord at Little York sent out a letter to residents saying apartment management would have the broken mailboxes repaired in 30 days. It's now March.

Residents say they were told to get a P.O. box or send their mail to a friend's house, which they deem unfair and inconvenient.

The management team at Concord at Little York would not tell us if or how soon they'll have this issue repaired. It's also unclear how exactly the mailboxes were broken or how often the management team has had to repair them.

The U.S. Postal Inspector's office tells ABC13 that their team is actively investigating mail thefts from break-ins to community mailboxes. They sent us a statement:

The Postal Inspection Service routinely receives complaints from members of the public. We do not confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on the existence of ongoing investigations.

Here are some proactive steps that individuals can take to protect their mail:

Don't let incoming mail sit in your mailbox. Postal inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as promptly as possible.

When expecting a package delivery, track the shipment at www.usps.com. In addition, you can also sign up for email and text alerts at www.usps.com.

If you are not home when your mail or parcels are expected to be delivered, ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your mail. If you'll be away for an extended period, another great option is to have the Post Office hold your mail while you're away. You can request this online at www.usps.com.

If you do not receive a check or other valuable mail you're expecting, contact the issuing agency.

If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.

Hand outgoing mail to your letter carrier or mail it inside your local Post Office for maximum security.

Customers who believe they may be the victim of mail theft should report it to their local police and to the Postal Inspection Service by calling our hotline at 877-876-2455 or visiting our website at USPIS.gov/report.

At the time of publication, the management team at Concord Little York Apartments had not returned ABC13's request for comment and information on this ongoing issue.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.