Just 55 postal inspectors in Texas as not-so-merry mail bandits strike

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is in charge of investigating thieves stealing your mail, but 13 Investigates found there's just 55 in Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dale Langham keeps copies of surveillance video every time the cluster mailbox outside of his business office in Houston is broken into.

He said he hoped the videos would help police identify who stole the company's incoming checks. But, he said after filing a complaint with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service earlier this year, he never heard back from an inspector.

"We continue to have visitors come and take our mail, but we've not heard from anyone, not seen anyone except thieves," Langham said.

Now, 13 Investigates is learning just how many resources the federal government has to investigate the thousands of complaints of mail theft it gets from Texans every year.

USPIS made 215 arrests from the start of the year through Sept. 2, according to data 13 Investigates obtained through a federal records request.

We also found there are just 55 USPIS postal inspectors employed statewide, according to a federal records request we made in September.

SEE ALSO: Houston carrier caught with 10k pieces of stolen mail among hundreds at USPS busted for theft

One of those inspectors, Miguel Arispe, is now warning residents of what they can do to try to protect their mail as the holiday season approaches.

"The Postal Inspection Service is aware of the numbers regarding the arrests made in the Houston area for this year. Every arrest can clear dozens of mail theft complaints," said Arispe, who is also a public information officer for USPIS. "Regarding your statement about postal inspectors in Texas, the Postal Inspection Service would like the public to know that we take every report of mail theft seriously. We work diligently with our local law enforcement partners to investigate cases of mail theft."

USPIS is also warning residents not to get "snowed by holiday scams" through a series of public service announcements featuring a mischievous snowman dressed as a burglar.

Arispe said if you're going away for an extended period of time, you can place your mail on hold with the postal service.

He said something else that could help is building a relationship with your neighbors so they can retrieve your packages for you if you're not home when they're delivered.

"The postal inspection service wants the public to know that just like you wouldn't leave your wallet and your purse in the front seat of your car, you don't want to leave your packages on the front porch," he said. "Never leave your mail unattended for any period of time."

Arispe said he didn't want to get into the number of personnel the agency has, but did say it would be helpful to have more inspectors combating package theft.

He said USPIS in the Houston area upon other postal inspectors across the country or local law enforcement agencies for help when they need it, but couldn't tell us if any additional reinforcement has been called so far this holiday season.

"If we see a hot zone in a certain area, we call on other inspectors across the country to come help us," Arispe said.

While the number of arrests statewide is just 215, Arispe said one mail theft arrest could impact multiple complaints.

Still, Langham is waiting to hear back from USPIS on whether or not its inspectors are looking into his complaint.

"It makes me feel that someone doesn't care, that the government doesn't care. Postal inspectors, if they care, they're too busy," he said.

Victims of mail theft can file a report online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.

