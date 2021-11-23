Families sue after best friends killed in Astroworld Festival disaster

"A concert from hell": What really happened at Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas -- The families of two best friends who were killed during the Astroworld Festival earlier in November announced Tuesday they're suing.

Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, and Franco Patino, 21, died 20 minutes apart the night of Nov. 5 at the concert at NRG Park, according to medical examiner reports.

The Chicago Law Firm Corboy & Demetrio filed the lawsuits Monday and named several entities and people as defendants, including Travis Scott, who founded the festival and was the headliner, Live Nation Worldwide, Harris County Sports & Convention Corp. and Scott's record label, Cactus Jack Records.

The lawsuits accuse the defendants of being fully aware of the chaos and not stopping the show until more than 40 minutes after city officials declared it a mass casualty event.

According to the lawsuit, Jurinek and Patino were best friends who played on their high school football team together in a Chicago suburb.

At the time of their deaths, Jurinek was a student at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale while Patino attended the University of Dayton.



"The loss to both these families is unimaginable. Ron Jurinek, Jake's father, lost his wife in 2011 and Jake was their only child. Franco left behind two loving brothers and parents. Their families deserve answers," the law firm said.

This lawsuit did not specify if the families were seeking damages.

Several lawsuits have been filed on behalf of victims and those injured since the deadly event.

Just Monday, two security guards filed a lawsuit against a number of parties, including the company that hired them.

The guards, an uncle and nephew, allege that the company who hired them failed to "provide a safe workplace and any basic training."

The video above is the ABC13 special "Astroworld: Concert from Hell," which details how the tragedy unfolded as told by the fans who were there and the journalists and photographers who covered the event.

