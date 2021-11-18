astroworld festival tragedy

Attorney files $2 billion lawsuit against Travis Scott and others on behalf of Astroworld victims

$750M lawsuit filed for Astroworld victims and their families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas attorney is seeking $2 billion on behalf of over 200 victims in the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

The video above is from a previous story.

Thomas J. Henry filed suit on behalf of 282 clients for damages and injuries from a list of defendants including rapper Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham, Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

An additional 120 victims have also asked the firm to represent them for their injuries and damages, according to a press release.

"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs and put attendees at risk," said Henry. "My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

Meanwhile, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee also filed suit on behalf of his own 125 clients for loss of mental and physical health, and human life. Buzbee seeks more than $750 million.

Scott's sold-out, third annual Astroworld Festival drew a massive crowd outside the perimeter of NRG Park.

Even before the concert began, multiple fans were trampled in a stampede after some fans didn't wait to get in. Once inside, some people began climbing onto portable toilets as security personnel worked to try and contain the crowd. Later on in the night, several groups in a crowd of approximately 50,000 concert-goers at the festival were heard shouting, asking the rapper to stop the show after seeing other attendees passed out on the ground.

Expert explains psychology behind crowd surge
"You're going to get into a very reptilian state of being. Fight, flight or freeze," said Micki Grimland, a licensed clinical social worker.


Exclusive: Travis Scott's attorney says show would have stopped if police asked
Travis Scott's attorney said investigations should stop "finger-pointing" so that they can identify what transpired at the deadly Astroworld Festival.

