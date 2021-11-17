astroworld festival tragedy

$750M lawsuit filed against Apple Music, Travis Scott and more after Astroworld tragedy

On behalf of over 125 clients, Tony Buzbee is seeking more than $750M for loss of mental and physical health, and human life.
$750M lawsuit filed for Astroworld victims and their families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is seeking more than $750 million for loss of mental and physical health, and human life for Astroworld victims.

Buzbee filed suit on behalf of more than 125 clients, including the family of Axel Acosta, who was crushed to death during the tragedy.

"No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs-nothing more and nothing less," the lawsuit reads. "The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity in the future to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought."

There are several people and companies named in the suit, including Travis Scott, Live Nation, Apple Music and medic company Paradocs.

REST IN PEACE: At least 10 people have died as a result of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Among the victims were a 9-year-old boy and a man who was crushed while trying to save his fiancée.



The company's CEO said medics were treating 11 cardiac arrest patients at one time, even as the crowd thought it was a joke.

"We were doing CPR on the back of carts, trying to get out of that crowd. People were jumping on top of the carts. They were pulling us off people. They thought it was a joke," Paradocs' CEO Alex Pollak said. "This is something I'll have nightmares about for the rest of my life."

Buzbee's firm said it intends to file another lawsuit in the coming days with another 100 named plaintiffs.

With the death toll of the Astroworld Festival now up to 10, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for an independent review of what happened.



"Note that the first defendant named in the 55 page petition is Apple Music. The Buzbee Law firm believes, based on its ongoing investigation, that Apple Music, Epic Records and many other corporations that stood to make millions from Astroworld will share legal blame in a court of law," the law firm said in a statement.

As many as 55,000 people attended Astroworld, and 10 died either at the event or in the days after.

"You're going to get into a very reptilian state of being. Fight, flight or freeze," said Micki Grimland, a licensed clinical social worker.


Travis Scott's attorney said investigations should stop "finger-pointing" so that they can identify what transpired at the deadly Astroworld Festival.

