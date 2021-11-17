$750M lawsuit filed against Apple Music, Travis Scott and more after Astroworld tragedy

Buzbee filed suit on behalf of more than 125 clients, including the family of Axel Acosta, who was crushed to death during the tragedy.
"No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs-nothing more and nothing less," the lawsuit reads. "The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity in the future to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought."
There are several people and companies named in the suit, including Travis Scott, Live Nation, Apple Music and medic company Paradocs.
RELATED: Astroworld Festival tragedy death toll rises to 10: 'This was a blood bath'
The company's CEO said medics were treating 11 cardiac arrest patients at one time, even as the crowd thought it was a joke.
"We were doing CPR on the back of carts, trying to get out of that crowd. People were jumping on top of the carts. They were pulling us off people. They thought it was a joke," Paradocs' CEO Alex Pollak said. "This is something I'll have nightmares about for the rest of my life."
Buzbee's firm said it intends to file another lawsuit in the coming days with another 100 named plaintiffs.
SEE ALSO: Harris County Commissioners punt on calls for independent review of Astroworld Tragedy
"Note that the first defendant named in the 55 page petition is Apple Music. The Buzbee Law firm believes, based on its ongoing investigation, that Apple Music, Epic Records and many other corporations that stood to make millions from Astroworld will share legal blame in a court of law," the law firm said in a statement.
As many as 55,000 people attended Astroworld, and 10 died either at the event or in the days after.
RELATED:
Expert explains psychology behind crowd surge
Exclusive: Travis Scott's attorney says show would have stopped if police asked