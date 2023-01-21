Suspect hospitalized after crashing into innocent driver during police chase in SW Houston, HPD says

A suspect crashed into an innocent driver, ending a 30-minute police chase after participating in an intersection takeover in SW Houston, HPD says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An intersection takeover led to a lengthy chase across Houston Saturday morning, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect took off after participating in an event where drivers perform stunts in a dodge challenger on Hammerly Boulevard and Blalock Road in Spring Branch.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes and ended after the suspect crashed into an innocent driver on Renwick Drive and Jessamine Street, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect was transported to the hospital and the innocent driver is OK.

The suspect has been charged with evading arrest and could face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, police said.