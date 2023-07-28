WATCH LIVE

Suspect wanted for allegedly exposing 'his genitalia' to victim inside store in north Harris County

Friday, July 28, 2023 11:44PM
Suspect wanted for indecent exposure in store, Harris Co. deputies say
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is looking for a man accused of exposing "his genitalia" inside a store near Humble.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking to find a man accused of exposing himself inside a store in Humble on Wednesday.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said deputies responded to an indecent exposure call at the business in the 5300 block of FM-1960 Road E.

When they arrived, a woman told deputies a man approached her and "exposed his genitalia" before grabbing her and making lewd comments.

Pct. 4 shared surveillance images showing the suspect, described as a white man in his 20s with dark blond hair and a full beard. He was wearing a faded yellow shirt and blue jeans.

If you recognize him, you are urged to contact the constable's office at 281-376-3472.

