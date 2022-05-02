crime prevention

Police try new program to prevent catalytic converter theft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department started a program that aims to curb the rise in catalytic converter thefts with a unique and easy solution.

ABC13 reported on the rise in catalytic converter thefts for the past few months, and it can be a real financial burden.

Commander Caroleta Johnson, from the Houston Police Department's South Central Patrol, came up with the idea of partnering up with local businesses for a catalytic converter theft prevention project.

"What we have done, is invited several people from the community to bring their vehicles. And have their catalytic converters, painted and etched. The purpose is to prevent and deter the catalytic converter thefts. We realize thousands of people are being affected," Johnson said. "The impact on their finances is great."

With the help of the oil change company, IM3 Oil & Lube, drivers were able to get their catalytic converters painted and VIN numbers carved into the metal.

"The reason we are doing this, is (that) your catalytic converters are not marked at all from the factory," Sgt. Tracy Hicks, with the Houston Police Department's Auto Theft Crime Task Force. "When someone steals them, our patrol officers catch these guys and it's hard to get charges on them because we can't prove it's stolen."

Hicks encourages people at home to do it themselves if they can.

According to Hicks, all you have to do is etch the last eight numbers of your vehicle's VIN and use bright-colored, high-temperature paint to spray the catalytic converter.

"We are hoping crooks get the message," Hicks said. "It's really hard to sell one that's marked. So it will hopefully prevent the theft."
Sunday's event was invite-only, but the Houston Police Department is hoping to expand the project by partnering up with more local businesses.

In 2021, catalytic converter thefts reached up to 7,822, according to HPD. In the first three months of 2022, police saw more than 3,000 thefts.

"One thing we are seeing is the thieves are being bolder and bolder and more confrontational so we are trying to prevent it from happening first," Johnson said.

Earlier this month, a brother in blue was the victim of a deadly catalytic converter theft.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez was shot to death in a grocery store parking lot, when officials said he confronted a group of robbers while he was off-duty.

