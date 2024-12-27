Harris County-area police agencies will ramp up DWI enforcement for New Year's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a stern message that may feel like a broken record at this point: Don't drink and drive. Yet, there are still dozens of families in Houston who lose their loved ones in DWI crashes every year.

That's why law enforcement will once again ramp up their presence this week for the New Year's Day holiday. The Houston Police Department announced Thursday morning that it will collaborate with seven other law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired drivers.

Those agencies include the Harris County Sheriff's Office, METRO Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Harris County Pct. 1, 4, and 5 Constable's Offices.

Brenda Sanchez shared an emotional plea during the news conference at HPD's headquarters as someone who has been experiencing an insufferable tragedy for the last three years.

It was Labor Day weekend 2021 when she and her husband were just minutes away from home. A drunk driver slammed into their vehicle on Highway 249, killing the love of her life instantly.

"I've been left to pick up the pieces for my children. It's been very difficult since the crash. We've had to endure very hard moments. Not only that, but I've also had to relearn how to walk and do everything that everyone takes for granted," Sanchez said. "Please think twice before you take the keys to your car after drinking, being intoxicated, or under the influence."

RELATED: Wife of man killed on Hwy 249 is 'livid' that accused drunk driver made bond: 'We need justice'

The sobering reality is that Sanchez's story is one of many since that fateful day. According to HPD Chief Noe Diaz, there have been 33 deadly DWI crashes in Houston this year, creeping eerily close to last year's numbers at 39.

"The holidays are a time of festivities and not a time for tragedies. Too often, when we overconsume alcohol or prescription medications or what have you, we make bad decisions. Those bad decisions truly affect people's lives," Diaz said.

Taking a broader look, there have been 1,326 DWI-related crashes in Harris County this year, according to TxDOT. Our 13 Investigates team analyzed those numbers and found that more than half of those crashes were in Houston, and about a third ended with a death or possible injury.

Diaz encourages those who choose to drink this holiday to make a plan ahead of time on how they're going to get home safely and responsibly.

"There are so many rideshare companies in our community. Please put them, download their app, and make smart decisions. That $60 or $70 ride will save you $10,000 or $15,000 bill when one of these guys or girls gets you a DWI because you make a bad decision," Diaz said.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.

