Houston Police Department announces plan to curb crime in Third Ward amid rise in homicides

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department announced that homicides are on the rise during a meeting where dozens of Third Ward residents showed up with questions and concerns.

It comes as police are investigating four murders in the area since Feb. 23.

Elected officials and HPD Chief Noe Diaz took turns sharing what's being done to curb crime at the Third Ward Multi-Service Center Tuesday night.

Diaz said undercover officers are patrolling the community, and they've also created the Loud Noise Unit to combat noisy nightlife.

The chief said the unit includes six officers and a sergeant.

HPD announced that both aggravated assaults and robberies decreased between January and May in the south central district, when compared to the same timeframe last year.

But the department also shared that homicides are increasing.

Across the city, the latest numbers from HPD show 109 people have been killed in Houston from Jan. 1 through May 2, compared to 102 homicides over the same timespan in 2024.

One neighbor ABC13 spoke to had a list of concerns.

"Right now, it's really the clubs with the emancipations, the traffic, the 2 p.m. traffic, the trash, and crime. The deaths that we've had," Jackie Hughes, a Third Ward resident, said.

HPD said an arrest has been made in one case. Another concern discussed at the meeting, the Columbia Tap Trail.

Police said three new light towers have been installed to make the area more visible at night.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, X and Instagram.