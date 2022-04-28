auto theft

Suspects arrested after alleged catalytic converter theft in movie theater parking lot, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Auto theft: Three precious metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium are the cause for catalytic converter theft in Houston

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple arrests have been made after an incident involving catalytic converters being stolen from a movie theater parking lot, police say.

The video used above is from a previous story.

Police arrested four suspects allegedly caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters at a Cinemark Movie Theater in the 2100 block of Beltway 8 on April 12.

Upon arriving to the scene, officer canvassed the area before locating a car matching the suspect vehicle's description in the parking lot.

RELATED: Video shows catalytic converter stolen in seconds from SUV in southwest Houston neighborhood

The arrests come after Pasadena police created an initiative to fight the increase in catalytic converter thefts. Through the efforts, six catalytic converters, 19 saw blades, two saws, debit cards that did not belong to the suspects, and additional items were recovered, police say.

As they were taken into custody, two of the suspects admitted to having a prior criminal history; one said he was arrested for multiple counts of theft of a firearm. One also claimed that he is fighting a murder charge.

WATCH: THIEVES TARGET 11 CARS IN METRO PARK AND RIDE LOT
EMBED More News Videos

Thieves targeted a METRO Park and Ride lot, stealing nearly a dozen catalytic converters while drivers were at work.



The four suspects will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is classified as a felony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenaauto theftcrimemovie theaterpasadenacar theftpolice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO THEFT
Stolen catalytic converters found in man's trunk during traffic stop
Precious metals inside catalytic converters make them a prime target
Accused catalytic converter thief had warrants before standoff: HPD
Video shows catalytic converter stolen in just a matter of seconds
TOP STORIES
2 flown to hospital after bus carrying college baseball team crashes
Murder suspect says he went to church after learning he killed girl
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, says Florida sheriff
Houston man dies from golf cart fall at Astros owner's course
Ozone Pollution Watch today as Gulf breeze returns
Alvin ISD teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
Show More
From football to fountains: NFL Draft embraces flavor of Sin City
US Army 'returns' cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
Transformations coming to Disneyland, including Pixar-themed hotel
Historic burger joint cooks up plan for second location in Bellaire
More TOP STORIES News