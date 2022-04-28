Suspects arrested after alleged catalytic converter theft in movie theater parking lot, police say

The video used above is from a previous story.
Police arrested four suspects allegedly caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters at a Cinemark Movie Theater in the 2100 block of Beltway 8 on April 12.
Upon arriving to the scene, officer canvassed the area before locating a car matching the suspect vehicle's description in the parking lot.
RELATED: Video shows catalytic converter stolen in seconds from SUV in southwest Houston neighborhood
The arrests come after Pasadena police created an initiative to fight the increase in catalytic converter thefts. Through the efforts, six catalytic converters, 19 saw blades, two saws, debit cards that did not belong to the suspects, and additional items were recovered, police say.
As they were taken into custody, two of the suspects admitted to having a prior criminal history; one said he was arrested for multiple counts of theft of a firearm. One also claimed that he is fighting a murder charge.
WATCH: THIEVES TARGET 11 CARS IN METRO PARK AND RIDE LOT
The four suspects will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is classified as a felony.