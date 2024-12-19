New multi-agency effort aims to make Highway 99 more safe for drivers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers who frequently take Highway 99 (Grand Parkway) may have noticed an increase in law enforcement over the last month. That's because of a new multi-agency task force aimed at cracking down on speeding and dangerous behavior on the roads.

In Harris County alone, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were 2,280 crashes on the Grand Parkway in 2024 that resulted in nine deaths. That's the highest number of fatalities when compared to the last five years.

HCSO reported eight deaths on Highway 99 in 2023, seven in 2022, three in 2021, and five in 2020. Since 2014, there have been a total of 53 fatalities.

"All first responders that respond are seeing life-threatening situations. They're seeing very traumatic events. Seeing the carnage, it takes a toll," Gonzalez said.

According to TxDOT, Highway 99 runs through seven counties and its speed limit maxes out at 70 miles per hour. TxDOT said it provides grants to law enforcement for traffic safety initiatives, including efforts along Highway 99.

The task force consists of personnel from sheriff's offices in Harris, Fort Bend, Chambers, Liberty, and Montgomery counties and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, officials said there were 322 crashes on the Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County before the initiative started. According to the Texas DPS, there have been two fatal crashes in Montgomery County and 1 in Chambers County.

The initiative includes increasing patrols, targeting enforcement of speeding and impaired driving, and using technology for speed detection. Since the task force was created in November, it has already issued 418 citations, 35% of which are for speeding.

"I think a lot of people develop bad habits just by not seeing law enforcement. They think, 'I could go as fast as I want to. No one's going to stop me, and there won't be any repercussions.' But we're trying to change that," Gonzalez said.

Looking at statewide numbers, TxDOT's Director of Transportation Ugonna Ughanze said there has not been a 'deathless day' on Texas highways since Nov. 7, 2000. Since that streak began, more than 85,000 people have lost their lives on the roads, and 48% were a result of not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials acknowledge Highway 99 is not the only corridor experiencing this problem and they are continuing to collaborate on ways to address the issue in other areas.

