Fenced barrier placed around debris-filled site near Meyerland after months of abandonment

Neighbors in the area say the debris had been sitting out in the open since November. City officials confirmed that the property owner of that site is working to get the permits necessary to get the debris cleaned up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been months since a building on West Bellfort Avenue and South Post Oak was demolished illegally, according to the city.

Action 13 began pushing for answers within the last several weeks. The city confirms that the site's property owner has finally put up a fenced barrier and is working to get the permits necessary to get the debris cleaned up.

Neighbors in the area say the debris has been sitting out in the open since November 2023 on West Bellfort Avenue and South Post Oak.

A barrier is now here to keep people out of the piles of building debris.

City representatives confirm those same owners are now in the process of getting the necessary permits to get this mess cleaned up.

The city told Action 13 that they are making progress toward compliance.

There is no timeline yet on how soon this will all be resolved.

The Houston Public Works Department conducted a follow-up inspection on Monday. Permitting will contact the owner to see if the gas line has been disconnected, which is required before the plumbing permit can be approved.

The Department of Neighborhoods confirmed that they conducted a checkback at the property on Monday. Staff members reported that some progress has been made in the cleanup of the lot, noting that debris is in separate piles and there is no stagnant water on the lot.

