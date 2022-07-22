trash

DOJ examines if Black, Latino Houstonians are discriminated against in response to trash services

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into the City of Houston's operations, policies and practices related to illegal dumping of trash has been launched by the Department of Justice.

The department announced Friday that it will examine whether Black and Latino Houston residents are being discriminated against in response to requests for trash services. This would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI prohibits recipients of federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

"Illegal dumpsites not only attract rodents, mosquitos and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage, making areas more susceptible to flooding," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs. We will conduct a fair and thorough investigation of these environmental justice concerns and their impact on Black and Latino communities in the City of Houston."

Mayor Sylvester Turner's Office and legal department of the investigation's initiation have been notified.

