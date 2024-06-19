City of Houston clarifies debris pickup timeline for Kingwood neighborhood

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department clarified its waste collection timeline for two Kingwood neighborhoods where residents claim crews hadn't picked up their debris and trash for two months.

On Tuesday, the department told Eyewitness News that bulk waste was collected in Kingwood's Sherwood Trails neighborhood between April 17 and 19.

SWMD added that crews collected tree waste on May 20-22 and will return for bulk waste on June 21-22.

The city department noted that between the April and May pickups, Kingwood flooded around May 1, and the devastating derecho event was on May 16.

"We are nearing the end of the first pass of a three-pass storm debris operation expected to last 90 days from the onset (May 16), barring any major weather event-related delays," Houston Solid Waste Management said. "Crews have collected more than 1.3 million cubic yards of storm debris and expect to collect another (half-million) cubic yards by the end of the operation. After the first pass is complete, crews will begin a second, then a third pass."

The department explained that all storm debris is being taken to a temporary debris staging and reduction site, which involves woodchippers and grinders in a reduction process.

"Our defined end of this operation (90-day estimate) includes collecting three passes, concluding reduction of all collected debris, and restoring all temporary staging sites to their original state," the city said.

The response came a day after ABC13 spoke with neighbors in Sherwood Trails and Elm Grove about the uncollected waste ahead of forecasted torrential rain.

Neighbors said their yards have had the usual trash along with waste from April's flooding and May's severe weather.

Multiple residents say they've called 311, but the trash remained.

"They claim they were behind before the storm, and I don't think they were, so it's going to get worse," Athens Phillips said.

Mayor John Whitmire said 225 contracted crews, in addition to the city's usual 150, were out on the streets of Houston on Monday.

