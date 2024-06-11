Sunnyside residents say illegal dumping 'hasn't improved' in area as issue persists near depository

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Sunnyside told ABC13 they're fed up with an illegal dumping site in the 9500 block of Jutland Road.

The side of that block is home to discarded trash, busted concrete, furniture, paint cans, and even an old boat.

"It's been like this for decades," Travis McGee, who lives in the area, told ABC13, adding that the problem has been happening for years. "It hasn't improved."

Anthony Simmons also lives in Sunnyside and said he's noticed the problem has gotten even worse in the past 12 months.

"The ditches are always full of trash," Simmons explained.

When Eyewitness News reached out to the City of Houston's Solid Waste Department about these complaints, they said this particular street was cleaned up two weeks ago but was dumped on again the very next day.

McGee said that never happened. He also shared a photo dated May 7 showing the same discarded boat that sits alongside the street on Tuesday.

This location is in the city's District D, which Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz represents. McGee unsuccessfully ran against her for the position in 2023.

Evans-Shabazz acknowledged that illegal dumping is a recurring problem in this area.

"That's a terrible hotspot, and we will continue to address it," Evans-Shabazz said.

There's a City of Houston depository in the 10000 block of Jutland where residents can legally dispose of heavy trash. However, city leaders and residents believe people get turned away from that site and resort to throwing their items along the road as an illegal alternative.

Evans-Shabazz said the area will be abated following this report but acknowledged it's likely to become a dumping ground again until alternate measures are taken.

She suggested putting signs in the area to indicate dumping is illegal, in addition to lessening some of the guidelines for legally disposing of trash at the depository.

