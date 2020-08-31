Third Ward residents clean up their neighborhood's illegal dumping site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Illegal dumping in Third Ward has been a problem for years, and one group is sick of it. They even braved 100 degree temperatures to prove it.Tricia West, Navy veteran and founder of LovePositive8, is on a mission to beautify the neighborhood and send the message that this community won't stand for other people trying to trash it."We can't point the finger at one person," said West. "We just have to stop pointing fingers, come over here and clean it up."On Sunday morning, about 30 men and women met up on Scott Street to bag garbage. The city donated heavy duty gloves, neon safety vests, and shovels to help the volunteer crew. Councilwoman Carolyn Shabazz and Houston police officers helped too.During COVID-19 where there's so much uncertainty and unrest, West said it felt good to make a difference, no matter how small."There's so much chaos going on, so much pain and sadness and fear. I figured we get out here and clean this up, and people will see their neighborhood clean. That's what's going to matter," she said.West says her next focus is working with the city to launch a new campaign focused on stopping people from littering.Harris County Precinct 1 tells ABC13 they have 250 cameras set up around town in areas known for illegal dumping. Officials said if you're caught on camera, they'll prosecute.