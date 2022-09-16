Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says

Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.

ALDINE, Texas (KTRK) -- Evidence of possible human trafficking was found after Harris County deputies busted an illegal game room in the Aldine area.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, implemented a search warrant at about 2 a.m. at an establishment in the 13900 block of Reeveston Drive.

Deputies said the establishment was a place for underage drinking, drug activity, weapons, and stolen vehicle exchanges.

"Criminality that's coming out of this one establishment is off the charts. We know of at least one fatality on the roads due to an intoxicated driver coming out of this establishment. There's also been multiple shootings at this establishments," Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare said.

Numerous people were arrested for the illegal game room and operating an illegal bar, which had numerous underaged teenagers inside, according to deputies. They said they also found a chop shop within the same building as the bar.

A chop shop is a place where stolen cars are taken to be dismantled for their parts.

While Teare said charges are wide ranging, some of those include engaging in organized criminal activity.

The establishment was run by an individual who Teare said deputies had already identified out of another establishment. A road death allegedly also came out of that business.

"Undercover agents worked for months to set this sting up and were successful," Teare said.