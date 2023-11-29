Another arrest made in connection with drugs being smuggled into Harris Co. Jail, authorities said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Another person has been arrested in connection with deadly drugs being smuggled into the Harris County jail, according to authorities.

In light of the recent arrest, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Smith will be holding a media briefing at 3 p.m.

The latest arrest comes nearly a week after an investigation revealed a criminal defense attorney allegedly handed out drugged papers to a client. The attorney has not been charged, so ABC13 is not naming her.

Prior to that, ABC13 reported that 77-year-old attorney Ronald Lewis, who was seen on jail surveillance using a cane, was charged with providing inmates drug-laced papers since July.

He was arrested during a visit to the jail and found to have 11 sheets of paper believed to be soaked in drugs, according to Lt. J. Wheeler with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations and Security Division. Wheeler added that those papers would be tested to confirm.

In July, authorities said they received information from sources in the jail that Lewis was bringing in papers soaked in K2, PCP, and "Spice" when he visited inmates. From July to November, he visited 14 inmates who were not his clients.

