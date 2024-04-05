Action 13: Bank resolves issue for man whose credit card racked up nearly $15K in fraudulent charges

After Action 13 started asking questions about a man's stolen identity case in February, we now know what Capital One is doing to fix his issue.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Action 13 is getting results for a Montrose man whose identity was stolen.

Frank Price had been fighting with his credit card company over a bill of nearly $15,000.

ABC13 first brought you Price's story in February when he said his battle with Capital One had lasted nearly a year.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Montrose man's battle with bank lasts almost a year over nearly $15K in fraudulent charges

Capital One is claiming a Montrose man owes them nearly $15,000, but the 81-year-old has been fighting back, stating those charges are fraudulent.

"It's just an absolute mess. An absolute total mess," Price said after the alleged thief racked up thousands of dollars in charges on his credit card.

Price said he contacted his bank, which helped him identify some of the fraudulent charges, showing thousands spent at big-box retailers like Target.

Price said Capital One sent him a new card, but he quickly realized it was also compromised. He said he tried to cancel the card through phone calls, but the charges continued to rack up, pointing to the thousands of dollars spent at retailers in the Huntsville area.

Price said the Deer Park Police Department found someone with his expired ID card last summer. He said he also filed a police report with Houston police but was told that because the charges were all made outside of Harris County, there wasn't much that could be done.

When Eyewitness News started asking questions, Capital One started investigating the issue further.

ABC13 has now learned that Capital One resolved Price's issue, and credit was issued back to his card.

