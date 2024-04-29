Polk County now under mandatory evacuation due to heavy rainfall and flooding

Polk County officials have upgraded a voluntary evacuation to mandatory for residents near Lake Livingston Dam and Trinity River due to heavy rain.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A voluntary evacuation has been upgraded to mandatory for parts of Polk County on Monday due to heavy rainfall and flooding moving across the area.

Officials issued the voluntary order Monday morning for residents below the Lake Livingston Dam and in low-lying areas along the Trinity River. Hours later, officials said the evacuation order was mandatory.

The Trinity River Authority reportedly increased the discharge from the dam significantly, which officials said could exacerbate flooding in those areas.

The county said the National Weather Service has also forecasted additional rainfall throughout the week, which may cause further damage and prevent access to roadways.

Residents who evacuate are encouraged to first seek shelter with relatives, friends, or in a hotel.

Shelter will also be available at Dunbar Gym at 1103 Dunbar Ave. in Livingston.

The Texas Department of Transportation shared images on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Highway 59 in Polk County covered in water, urging drivers to turn around if they see flooding.

The Polk County Emergency Management asked pet owners to also take precautions for their animals, especially in low-lying areas and along the Trinity River.

Officials said water releases are expected to continue.

