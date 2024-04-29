Houston Texans WR Tank Dell stood between 2 gunmen when he was wounded, video shows

SANFORD, Florida (KTRK) -- The video is jarring.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell stood directly between two men exchanging fire at a party in Florida.

On Monday, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma called the 24-year-old Dell "a victim" and emphasized the outcome could have been much worse for everyone caught in the gunfire, especially the University of Houston alumnus.

"He is standing literally between the firearm altercation," Lemma said.

The video came from an establishment called Cabana Live in Sanford, Florida, showing Dell just feet away from one of the shooters.

The UH product and current Texans star is seen standing directly between two men who are exchanging what Sheriff Lemma said were at least seven shots fired from 9mm and .45 caliber handguns.

Dell suffered what the Texans called a "minor wound" and has been released from the hospital.

Ten people were shot at the event just after midnight Sunday.

At the time of Monday's briefing, all but one of the victims had been released from the hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Lemma said the heroic actions of a security officer saved Dell and others. The officer tackled the alleged shooter, 16-year-old Christopher Eugene Bouie, who has been charged in the case.

As Lemma showed the video of the security guard in action, he said, "Bouie, ultimately being tackled by that brave security officer, very likely preventing other people from being killed and seriously injured."

Lemma added the event on Saturday was not marketed as a party for Dell. The Texans receiver told authorities he attended the event because he knew a promoter who invited him.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texans' Dell 'in good spirits' after minor injury in Florida shooting