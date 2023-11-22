Regions Bank restores access to $30K grant money, Spring business owner says

The small business owner told ABC13 she was on a high after winning the grant, but now that feeling has been ripped out after Regions Bank froze her account.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after Eyewitness News reported on a Spring woman being blocked from accessing her $30,000 grant money, the small business owner said her bank released the funds.

On Tuesday, Natasha Galloway's story aired on ABC13, detailing the roadblock she encountered after depositing a check the Greater Houston Community Foundation had awarded her.

According to Galloway, who owns BB Fly Trucking, her local Regions Bank told her the check was deposited on Oct. 25 looked suspicious, leading the branch to freeze her entire business account and launch a three-month investigation.

On top of that, she said an 18-wheeler she was making payments on was repossessed and being auctioned.

"I have the check in my hand, put it in the bank, and now they won't release the money to me," Galloway told ABC13 on Tuesday.

In her update on Wednesday, Galloway said Regions Bank called and told her all the funds were being released, and her bank account returned to good standing.

The fate of her truck, though, is unclear.

ABC13 reached out to Regions Bank for Tuesday's report but said it cannot discuss clients' banking information.

