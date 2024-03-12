13 Investigates helps woman find son's unmarked burial spot at Stafford Cemetery

After a Stafford woman couldn't find where her son was buried, she turned to 13 Investigates. A tombstone was finally placed at her son's grave.

After a Stafford woman couldn't find where her son was buried, she turned to 13 Investigates. A tombstone was finally placed at her son's grave.

After a Stafford woman couldn't find where her son was buried, she turned to 13 Investigates. A tombstone was finally placed at her son's grave.

After a Stafford woman couldn't find where her son was buried, she turned to 13 Investigates. A tombstone was finally placed at her son's grave.

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother now has the peace of mind she has been desperately seeking after she couldn't find where her son was buried in a city cemetery.

In December, 13 Investigates told you about how Virginia Johnson just got the money to buy a tombstone for her son Michael, who died in 2002 after being hit by a drunk driver.

Michael Johnson was buried at what was then-called Craven Cemetery. The plot was free, and his burial site was marked with a metal plaque instead of a tombstone.

Virginia Johnson told 13 Investigates that the plaque for her son went missing, and she no longer knew with 100% certainty where her son was buried and where to put his headstone.

Craven Cemetery is now called Stafford Cemetery and is maintained by the City. But, the Johnson family said when they couldn't find Michael's small metal grave marker, the City told them they didn't have a plot map indicating where he is buried.

RELATED: Family worries son will be 'nobody' after grave marker goes missing

13 Investigates found a woman who documented graves at the cemetery 12 years ago and gave us an approximate location of Michael's grave.

Then, we visited the cemetery, and 13 Investigates Photographer David Aguillard found a gravesite in that area under a mound of thick brush.

The Johnson family worked with Texas EquuSearch, which helps families find missing persons, and the nonprofit confirmed the burial location.

This week, the tombstone Virginia Johnson bought for her son Michael was put in place. Her granddaughter tells 13 Investigates the family could not be more relieved.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)