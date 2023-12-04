Bond kept at $500K for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, putting her body in trunk in Meyerland

Idania Campos' alleged killer, Ariel Cruz, appeared in court on Monday, where prosecutors said a possible murder weapon was found in his bedroom.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 19-year-old accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and stuffing her body in the trunk of her car in Meyerland appeared before a judge on Monday.

Authorities say Ariel Cruz admitted to the murder of 21-year-old Idania Campos last week when family members tracked the victim's phone after not hearing from her for several hours and made the gruesome discovery.

Last Tuesday, the family called the police, who took a missing person's report and left. But Idania's family felt something was not right, so they broke into the car and found the body of the 21-year-old in the trunk.

Cruz was handcuffed and shackled as he walked into court Monday morning. Prosecutors read the probable cause, saying Cruz was with the family when Idania Campos' body was discovered.

Family members said the two had dated briefly but had broken up. "He wanted to be with her, even, he told me, 'cause he was sitting next to me and said he loved her, and he hugged me," the victim's sister Alexandra Campos said.

Court records state the pair had been shopping at a nearby retail center and that, at some point, Cruz allegedly shot Idania Campos and then put her in the trunk of her car, leaving it on Indigo Street in Meyerland.

Prosecutors also said police recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon in Cruz's bedroom, and there may be surveillance video of the two before the shooting took place.

Eyewitness News spoke to Cruz's defense attorney about these latest revelations.

Ariel Cruz, 19, is charged with murder after 21-year-old Idania Campos was found dead in the trunk of her car, parked on Indigo Street in Meyerland.

"The first thing I want to say is my heart goes out to the Campos family. What they are experiencing is unimaginable, but at this time, my client is being charged with murder, and it's only an allegation. Until we have gone in front of a court of law and the allegations have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, he's innocent until proven guilty," defense attorney Casey Little Gonzalez said after the hearing ended.

When being asked about Cruz's alleged confession, Gonzalez said false confessions happen all the time. As for the weapon found, the defense attorney says no testing has been done to prove if that weapon was the one used in the murder of Idania Campos.

Idania Campos' family was also in court and spoke briefly to ABC13, saying they want to see the suspect stay in jail for the rest of his life.

A judge kept Cruz's bond at $500,000.

