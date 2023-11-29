Homicide investigation underway in Meyerland after body found in trunk, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation got underway Tuesday evening after police said a body was found inside a trunk in the Meyerland area.

According to the Houston Police Department, Southwest Patrol officers were called at about 5:34 p.m. to the 5400 block of Indigo Street, just off Chimney Rock Road.

Police couldn't offer anything else beyond the investigation and where the remains were located.

A photo posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed police tape closing off a street with a Houston police unit.

While HPD couldn't confirm if the victim died in the neighborhood or elsewhere, crime stats show homicides are a rarity in the Meyerland area.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker showed two homicides in the last 12 months in the area, which includes Meyerland Plaza, Robindell, Meyerland, Braeburn Terrace, and Maplewood South.

Two homicides were reported in 2022, five in 2021, none in 2020, and two in 2019.

The designated area's population is about 24,000 people.

