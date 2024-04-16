Man seen following shooter's truck prior to being fatally shot in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found lifeless behind the wheel of a car along the I-45 North Freeway feeder road in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly shooting happened in the 600 block of West Canino Road just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Family members identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Vega, a father of two.

Houston police said the driver of a tan or silver pickup truck fired several times at Vega near the stop sign on West Canino and the North Freeway feeder road.

Vega's Toyota stopped along a curb next to the freeway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses showing the shooter's truck followed by Vega headed southbound on Berwyn. Both vehicles run the stop sign to turn right on Canino Road, headed westbound.

Another business a quarter of a mile down captured Vega's car still trailing the shooter's truck. They both ran another stop sign. The cars exited the view of the camera before the shooting happened. Investigators haven't immediately said why Vega was following the suspect.

Houston police intended to go to businesses to view their surveillance footage. Police added that a driver not involved but traveling behind the two vehicles captured the incident on a dash camera.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, heading northbound on I-45.

Vega's mother, Victoria Garcia, hopes someone will come forward with information.

"Anybody that seen something, please say something," Garcia said. "Just look at it today for you. Tomorrow, for me. Again, this could be your son, your brother, your nephew, your grandson. Don't stay quiet."

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

WATCH: Eyewitness News report on surveillance video showing a dad's last moments