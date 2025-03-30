1 killed, 1 hurt after fight at NW Houston taco truck spills over to apartment complex, HPD says

HPD said two groups began fighting before they all left the scene and wound up at the same complex

HPD said two groups began fighting before they all left the scene and wound up at the same complex

HPD said two groups began fighting before they all left the scene and wound up at the same complex

HPD said two groups began fighting before they all left the scene and wound up at the same complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and another is injured after a fight at a northwest Houston taco truck spilled over at an apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said that around 1 a.m.,Sunday, two groups in the parking lot of a taco truck got into an altercation.

The details of what caused the fight remain unclear. During the fight, a man's truck window was shattered.

Police said both groups left the scene at one point, but the man whose truck was damaged drove and arrived at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kempwood, where the second group had arrived moments before.

HPD said another fight broke out amongst the crowd, leading to gunshots. One man was fatally struck. Officials said he was placed in the car by friends, who flagged down the fire department, which was responding to the scene.

Another person suffered blunt head trauma during the fight but is expected to be OK.

HPD said no suspects are on the run, and everyone involved is accounted for.