Houston traffic: I-45 North Freeway southbound service road blocked due to fatal crash

Saturday, February 11, 2023 2:27AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash has shut down the southbound service road to I-45 North Freeway on Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said its North Patrol and Vehicular Crimes Division officers were called to the crash site near West Gulf Bank.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 6:48 p.m. with two vehicles involved. The lanes impacted include two frontage road lanes and the Highway 249/Mount Houston exit ramp.

Police offered no other details other than to warn drivers to expect delays.

A photo taken at the scene shows multiple HPD vehicles, as well as an extermination company's pickup. Police did not mention whether the pickup was involved in the crash.

