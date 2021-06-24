Woman struck and killed while walking on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman believed to be walking in the northbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway was struck and killed early Thursday, police said.It happened around midnight in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Griggs.The victim was walking in the inside lane when a Volkswagen SUV struck her, according to Houston police.The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities as they worked to investigate.The victim's identity wasn't immediately known.