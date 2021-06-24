HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman believed to be walking in the northbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway was struck and killed early Thursday, police said.
It happened around midnight in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Griggs.
The victim was walking in the inside lane when a Volkswagen SUV struck her, according to Houston police.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities as they worked to investigate.
The victim's identity wasn't immediately known.
Woman struck and killed while walking on Gulf Freeway
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News