Humble mom kills estranged husband during attack, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A wife shot and killed her estranged husband after he showed up as she and their three children were heading to their first day of school.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, multiple units responded to the shooting in the 7800 block of Peacock Park Drive near Humble Monday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman and the children were leaving when the father arrived unexpectedly and confronted their mother.

"He showed up. We don't know what his intention was," said the sheriff. "It quickly escalated. She ran inside the home. He began assaulting her."

Investigators said the wife grabbed a gun and shot him. When deputies got there, they performed life-saving measures before the man was taken to the hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.

The sheriff said there had been previous domestic violence calls at the home. ABC13 learned, sadly, the children - ages 8, 12 and 16 - have been in the middle of it all before.

"Really a sad situation," said Gonzalez. "Early in the morning, [it's] first day of school for many who live out here."

According to court records, on June 10, their father "woke the three children" so they could see him confront their mother about their "marital problems."

The charging document says he slapped her twice in the face. The father was later charged with misdemeanor assault. He was out of jail on a $3,000 bond.

NOTE: ABC13 is not naming the father because identification is still pending, according to the sheriff's office.

ABC13 has also learned deputies responded twice before June 10 to the residence for domestic disturbances. Once was on May 30 and the second time was just five days later on June 4.

Deputies said the wife is cooperating with them. The case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury. ABC13 is also not identifying the woman because she has not been charged.

The three children are being cared for by relatives, according to the sheriff, who initially said they were 7, 11 and 16.

