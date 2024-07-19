HCSO investigating possible case of domestic violence after woman found shot to death

WATCH LIVE

Friday, July 19, 2024
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's shooting death is under investigation in Harris County on Friday and possibly tied to domestic violence, according to officials.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the shooting at 505 Cypress Station, just off FM-1960 near I-45, and found the woman dead.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where heavy law enforcement surrounded an apartment complex.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an investigation into the incident was underway but added that it may be a case of domestic violence.

