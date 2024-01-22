Suspects accused of fatally shooting Humble store clerk turn themselves in, police say

The Humble Police Department and other agencies are searching for an alleged murder suspect following a shooting near Will Clayton Parkway on Friday.

The Humble Police Department and other agencies are searching for an alleged murder suspect following a shooting near Will Clayton Parkway on Friday.

The Humble Police Department and other agencies are searching for an alleged murder suspect following a shooting near Will Clayton Parkway on Friday.

The Humble Police Department and other agencies are searching for an alleged murder suspect following a shooting near Will Clayton Parkway on Friday.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a Humble gas station clerk on Friday, according to police.

The video above is from the initial report.

The Humble Police Department announced the update in a post on Facebook.

The shooting happened on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. near Bush Intercontinental Airport in the 7400 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

RELATED: 'He's a good guy': Suspects wanted after clerk killed over stolen bag of chips in Humble, police say

Police arrived on the scene and found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a car underneath the southbound ramp of the Eastex Freeway.

ABC13 arrived on the scene and spoke with employees at the Sunoco gas station where the incident began.

According to police, the two suspects were seen on surveillance video stealing a bag of chips before being confronted by the store clerk.

Shortly after, the suspects fled the area on foot, and the clerk proceeded to get in his vehicle and follow them.

The clerk located the suspects right in the turnaround lanes on Will Clayton before one of them opened fire and hit him, according to police.

An intense search with K9 officers and police helicopters ensued for the suspects, described as Black men between the ages of 18 and 25.

Police confirmed the clerk was 42 years old and had worked there for about three to four months.

ABC13 spoke to a man Saturday morning who said he would see the victim every morning when he stopped by for coffee. He said so often, the employees are happy to cover his coffee, and he knows if the suspects needed food, he would have helped them.

Humble police initially said the suspects could be facing capital murder charges.