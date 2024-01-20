'He's a good guy': Suspects wanted after clerk killed over stolen bag of chips in Humble, police say

The Humble Police Department and other agencies are searching for an alleged murder suspect following a shooting near Will Clayton Parkway on Friday.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities continue their search for the suspects accused of killing a gas station clerk over a bag of chips on Friday.

The Humble Police Department said officers are looking for at least two suspects after a man was shot to death at the intersection of Will Clayton Parkway and the Eastex Freeway, near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Heavy police presence could be seen on Friday under the southbound ramp, where Humble police discovered the 42-year-old victim in a car.

Eyewitness News spoke with employees at the Sunoco service station, where the incident reportedly unfolded.

Surveillance video sent to ABC13 by Humble police shows the suspects walking into the store and the store employee behind them wearing red.

Police said the employee saw the men steal a bag of chips and confronted them at the store. The men walked away, and that's when the clerk got in his car to follow them, according to investigators.

Moments later, one of the suspects allegedly shot at the car, hitting and killing the clerk.

The suspects ran off, and an extensive search with K9s and helicopters began, but the men got away.

ABC13 spoke to a man Saturday morning who said he would see the victim every morning when he stopped by for coffee. He said so often, the employees are happy to cover his coffee, and he knows if the suspects needed food, he would have helped them.

"He's a good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back. You go in there, and I have plenty of money, but I go in there and get my coffee, and he just tells you to go on ahead. I just went and got coffee this morning, and the other guy just told me to go on ahead. So, they give here. I can't understand what might've happened," James Brown, a regular customer, said.

The name of the victim has not been released yet, though police said he was a 42-year-old man.

Police described the suspects as Black men between the ages of 18 and 25, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and jeans.

Humble police said the suspects could be facing capital murder charges.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.

