Store clerk shot to death while chasing 2 people who stole bag of chips in Humble, employees say

A search is underway for a possible suspect in a shooting near the Humble area on Friday.

A search is underway for a possible suspect in a shooting near the Humble area on Friday.

A search is underway for a possible suspect in a shooting near the Humble area on Friday.

A search is underway for a possible suspect in a shooting near the Humble area on Friday.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway on Friday for at least two suspects accused of fatally shooting a gas station clerk on Will Clayton Parkway near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Will Clayton Parkway and the Eastex Freeway at 11:30 a.m.

Heavy police presence could be seen under the southbound ramp, where Humble police discovered a man in a car who had been shot and later pronounced dead.

Eyewitness News arrived on the scene and spoke with employees at the service station where the incident reportedly began.

According to the employees, the suspects entered the store and tried to steal a bag of chips, prompting the store clerk to chase them outside and around the area before being shot.

Officials did not provide any descriptions of the suspects.

An investigation is underway by Humble police.

ABC13 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Tune into Eyewitness News' afternoon newscasts for the latest

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.