Father leads deputies on chase with wife, 2 daughters in the car, Pct. 4 deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A father is behind bars, accused of taking Harris County Precinct 4 deputies on a chase while his wife and two daughters were in the car.Houston Transtar video captured part of the chase on the Southwest Freeway Thursday night. You can see the footage in the video player above.ABC13 counted at least 13 officers following behind the driver, who was traveling at a slow speed towards the end of the chase.The chase started in the Foxwood subdivision of Humble. Officers tried to pull over the Prius, but the driver wouldn't stop.Deputies attempted to use spike strips on the suspect's tires multiple times.Officials say at one point, the driver even tried to run over a deputy."Kinda stay far behind with these spikes so we don't get spiked," deputies could be heard reporting on radio calls. "Good spike, good spike. Left rear tire down."The chase eventually ended at US-59 and Greens Road.Thankfully, the kids inside were not hurt.The suspect is now charged with evading arrest and possibly aggravated assault of a police officer.It is unclear why deputies attempted to stop the Prius in the first place.