Parent accused of carrying weapon during fight involving 5 students at Atascocita HS

Two parents and five students reportedly began fighting at Atascocita High School, and now one parent is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Images from a video circulating on social media show what Humble ISD said was a fight that started outside the school before spilling outside Friday afternoon.

In a letter obtained by ABC13, Atascocita High School Principal Will Falker said the "disruption" started at the end of the day.

The letter from Falker to parents said a parent entered the campus without permission, and the fight began.

Overall, district officials said this included at least two parents and five students.

One of those parents, according to Humble ISD, will be charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, and another parent was issued a citation.

The district said the handgun never made it inside the school and was in the parking lot.

Three of the students involved now face juvenile charges and could ultimately be removed from campus for 180 days.

Humble ISD hasn't released any additional details regarding the fight, and one parent Eyewitness News spoke with said she's waiting to get more information before making a judgment.

"I don't really know how to feel about it because I don't know why the parent was there to begin with," Lori, whose child attends the school, said. "(Whether) she was there to protect her kid or if she was there to make the situation worse."

ABC13 asked Humble ISD follow-up questions regarding the armed parent, but the district has yet to respond.

The district told Eyewitness News on Monday that no serious injuries were reported after the fight, and no one was transported via ambulance.

You can view the full letter from Falker obtained by ABC13 regarding the incident here.

