15-year-old girl and adult shot outside home during 'targeted' drive-by in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two people were injured during a drive-by shooting at a home in Humble on Monday night, deputies say.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at about 5:17 p.m. about a shooting in the 9400 block of Shaded Pines Drive.
A group of people were hanging out in the garage when multiple shots were fired, according to Capt. Sandi Chapa.
A vehicle drove by with an unknown amount of suspects and began shooting at the home, striking a 15-year-old girl and a man, believed to be in his 20s.
Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting but have not disclosed a potential motive.
Chapa said other homes in the area weren't damaged, and the shots were aimed directly at the house.
The 15-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition to undergo surgery, according to HCSO.
Chapa said the man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not given a description of the suspect(s) or a suspected vehicle.
