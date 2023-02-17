HPD officer hurt after crashing into uninvolved driver during chase with carjacking suspect

Investigators said it all started when a woman was carjacked while leaving a club on Richmond. The driver the HPD officer crashed into wasn't involved in the chase, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was injured in a crash while chasing a suspected carjacker overnight.

Officials said the officer crashed into a driver who wasn't even involved in the chase.

The chase stretched from west Houston to the Spring Branch area, police said.

The Houston Police Department said it started when a woman was carjacked in the 6900 block of Richmond Avenue at Hillcroft Avenue.

Officers said a man in his 20s stole a woman's black Dodge Challenger as she was leaving a club.

The woman told HPD the man shoved her out of the way as she was getting into her car.

Officers were able to find the vehicle nearby, and that's when the chase began, police said.

The suspect was arrested after a 12-minute chase that ended on Hempstead Road and Bingle Road on Houston's northwest side.

Video from the scene shows the moment the man was taken into custody.

Investigators said it was only when the car gave out that the suspect finally came to a stop. Video shows the stolen car with extensive front-end damage.

Police said during the chase, an HPD officer collided with another driver who was not involved in the situation.

The crash happened at Voss Road and Memorial Drive.

Investigators said the officers involved in the chase had their lights and sirens activated.

It appeared that the patrol car had extensive front-end damage. The Chevy Tahoe it crashed into also had damage to its back side.

Investigators said the officer and the unsuspecting driver will be OK. They both sustained minor injuries.

Police said the chase suspect will likely face several charges.

"I've got felony evading in a stolen vehicle," Lt. R. Willkens said. "There might be other warrants and stuff as well."

Investigators said no weapons were found with the suspect inside the stolen car.

This is the second crash in the past three days where an HPD officer crashed while in pursuit of another driver.

On Wednesday morning, an officer crashed into someone not involved in a chase on the Beltway at Bissonnet Street.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

