Former HPD officer accused of beating ex-girlfriend posts bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and threatening her she held their 1-year-old son has been released on bond, records show.Ray Irvin, 41, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member and aggravated assault of a family member.According to court documents, Irvin broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Nov. 21 and beat the woman with a gun and his hands after she had changed the locks because they broke up.He was given a $90,000 bond combined for both charges.Irvin has since been relieved of duty by the department, according to HPD and a bond has been made for his release according to state records.To view ABC13's full story in the original post click here.