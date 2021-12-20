Former HPD officer accused of beating ex-girlfriend posts bond

Ray Irvin, 41, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member and aggravated assault of a family member.
According to court documents, Irvin broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Nov. 21 and beat the woman with a gun and his hands after she had changed the locks because they broke up.
He was given a $90,000 bond combined for both charges.
Irvin has since been relieved of duty by the department, according to HPD and a bond has been made for his release according to state records.
UPDATE: Booking photo of Ray Irvin.#hounews https://t.co/j96Jh0qQrX pic.twitter.com/n8QKFe9jcN— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 18, 2021