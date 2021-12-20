officer arrested

Former HPD officer accused of beating ex-girlfriend posts bond

By
EMBED <>More Videos

HPD cop arrested for beating ex in front of their son, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and threatening her she held their 1-year-old son has been released on bond, records show.

Ray Irvin, 41, was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member and aggravated assault of a family member.

According to court documents, Irvin broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Nov. 21 and beat the woman with a gun and his hands after she had changed the locks because they broke up.

He was given a $90,000 bond combined for both charges.

Irvin has since been relieved of duty by the department, according to HPD and a bond has been made for his release according to state records.

To view ABC13's full story in the original post click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeofficer arrestedarresthouston police departmentassaultwoman injuredbeatingofficer chargedwoman assaultedpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER ARRESTED
HPD cop arrested for beating ex in front of their son, records say
Former HPD officer gets jail sentence for his part in Capitol riot
50-year-old HPD sergeant back in court in child sex assault case
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News