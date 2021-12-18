Ex-HPD officer arrested after beating ex-girlfriend while she was holding their baby, records say

Statement on today's arrest of an HPD officer: pic.twitter.com/PBqfy7GzxZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer was arrested and charged Friday afternoon after he beat his ex-girlfriend, then threatened her while she was holding their 1-year-old son, court records show.Ray Irvin, 41, has been charged with burglary with intent to commit assault on a family member and aggravated assault of a family member.According to court documents, Irvin broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Nov. 21 and beat the woman with a gun and his hands after she had changed the locks because they broke up.Two days before, the pair was trying to arrange when Irvin could see their son after the ex-girlfriend told him that he needed to spend more time with him.When Irvin called her on Nov. 21 to ask when she and the baby would be home, she allegedly didn't tell him, which aggravated him, records say.That afternoon, Irvin texted his ex, telling her to open the door.Records say she called her cousin, who told her to stay on the phone in case something happened. That's when things got out of hand. Irvin kicked the door in, and once inside, beat his ex. Irvin then took his 1-year-old son into his vehicle without a car seat.Officers later arrived at the apartment but court records say the woman did not make a statement because she was afraid of what Irvin might do. No arrests were made that day.Irvin stayed at the apartment that night and "attempted to continue their relationship and cuddled with the complainant," records say. The woman told investigators that in that moment, she was in a mode of survival.Court records say Irvin showed his ex-girlfriend a website of domestic violence victims that died due to violence by their partners. The woman was able to escape to her cousin's place at some point.He was given a $90,000 bond combined for both charges.Irvin has since been relieved of duty by the department, according to HPD.