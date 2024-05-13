This Week in Texas: HPD's Chief resigns, Judge Hidalgo advocates, and deepfakes threaten Democracy

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, Houston's Police Chief is out.

Troy Finner resigned amidst an ongoing probe into thousands of uninvestigated criminal cases.

"It's not an easy decision to see a public servant retire," Mayor John Whitmire said. "I'm very confident it was in the best interest of Houston."

Then, ABC13 visits Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in the aftermath of this month's flooding. She traveled to D.C. to advocate for help.

Afterward, deep fakes are on full display in a detailed breakdown of their role in attacking democracy.

"There's a lot of concern about the use of artificial intelligence to generate misinformation," Ryan Kennedy of the University of Houston said.

Plus, a conversation about political conversation. Why is there so much shouting and so little listening?

