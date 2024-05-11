Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Kashmere Gardens after man and woman found dead: HPD

The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Kashmere Gardens area after a man and woman were found dead Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Houston's Kashmere Gardens area.

Houston Police Department officers were called to Coal and Linn streets, where they found the bodies of a man and woman inside an apartment.

It's unclear how the woman died, but police say her body was covered with sheets and may have been there for some time.

ABC13 learned the woman's family initially alerted police after not hearing from her since Sunday.

"When (officers) got here, they found the female's vehicle in the driveway. No one was answering the door," Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said. "They broke some glass and were able to get in, and when they got in, they found a horrible sight."

Officers believe the man, who reportedly had pillows over his head, died by suicide.

"What we believe occurred right now - because they've had a violent past, family members are telling us, we haven't checked it yet - is that the male has assaulted her in the past. And maybe has even been to jail on that. We're working to find out if that's true," Willkens said.

Willkens said the man and woman both lived in the apartment and were 35 years old.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.