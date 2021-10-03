police officer injured

HPD officer injured in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was hospitalized Sunday after a serious crash in southwest Houston.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Beechnut and Boone Road.

The officer was eastbound on Beechnut when a westbound pickup truck attempted to turn left and slammed into the side of their cruiser, causing it to roll over.

The officer was transported to a hospital with a possible wrist injury, but was likely to be released Sunday, Houston police said.


The driver of the truck was given a citation and was not injured in the crash.
