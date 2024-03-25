HPD officer and 2 other people taken to hospital after crash on I-10 feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved crash on the feeder road of the I-10 Katy Freeway outbound near Greenhouse Road on Sunday night.

Houston police said an electric vehicle was stopped in the second lane after running out of battery. An officer responded and blocked the vehicle with their emergency lights until a wrecker could arrive.

At some point, a BMW exited the freeway and hit the officer, along with the stalled car, according to police.

"This could have happened to any vehicle, whether it was an electric vehicle or a gasoline-powered vehicle," Sgt. David Rose said. "It's better to be safe than sorry as far as charging and topping off the gasoline. You don't want to get stranded on the freeway. It's an incredibly dangerous place, even for police officers."

HPD said the officer was transported to the hospital with a gash to the head but is expected to be OK.

The driver of the electric vehicle and a passenger were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the BMW showed no signs of intoxication.