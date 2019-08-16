cy-fair isd

Assistant principal convicted of indecent exposure cleared Cy-Fair ISD criminal background check

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cy-Fair ISD assistant principal asked to leave campus over nude photos of himself circulating online was cleared on a criminal background check, despite having a conviction for indecent exposure.

We first reported in July that Christopher Maple had a misdemeanor conviction from 2008.

According to court records, he was seen walking outside and touching his genitals two days in a row.

Ever since, we have been asking questions about the Anthony Middle School assistant principal.

In his personnel file obtained by Eyewitness News through a public information request, we found an application for administrator from 2011.

That's after his conviction, and it shows his criminal history was clean.

Thursday night, the district would still not answer questions, telling us "an investigation is being conducted, and there is no additional information to report."

Maple remains on leave and we will keep following this closely.
